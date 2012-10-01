Europe’s premier club competition returns this evening with a mouth-watering clash at the Parc des Princes between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.



TEAM NEWS:









The hosts will be without Brazilian defender Thiago Silva who has failed to recover from a recent calf injury. Prensel Kimpembe will likely deputise in the centre of defence. Coach Unai Emery could also cause a big surprise by recalling Kevin Trapp to goalkeeping duties after the recent woeful form of Alphonse Arebola. This would be a big call by the Spanish tactician as the latter has played in every one of the clubs Champions League games so far this season.

Midfielder Thiago Motta has to sit this one out because of suspension and Marquinhos is just a booking away from missing the return leg at the Camp Nou. Joining Motta in the stands will be Javier Pastore and Grzegorz Krychowiak who are still not fully fit after their respective lay-offs.









Up front, Emery has more big decisions to make in whom to partner Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria; the two candidates for the role are Julian Draxler and Lucas Moura. The only other dilemma for the boss is whether to select Thomas Meunier or Serge Aurier at right-back.

Barcelona has full-back problems themselves after Aleix Vidal dislocated his ankle away to Alaves last weekend. Sergio Roberto is Luis Enrique’s only recognised right-back and he will start this evening. It will be a return to the starting XI for Gerard Pique, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets who all sat out the 6-0 demolition last Saturday.







In the centre of the defence, Samuel Umtiti looks set to deputise for the injured Javier Mascherano and partner Pique. Enrique has choices to make in the midfield with Ivan Rakitic, Andre Gomes and Denis Suarez all in contention for the final spot alongside Busquets and Iniesta.



Probable starting line-ups:



PSG (4-3-3) Trapp; Kurzawa, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Aurier; Matuidi, Rabiot, Verratti; Maria, Cavani, Moura

​

Barcelona (4-3-3) Stegen; Alba, Pique, Umtiti, Roberto; Iniesta, Busquets, Rakitic; Neymar, Suarez, Messi