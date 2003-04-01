All five previous teams winning 2-1 away from home in the first leg of their Champions League knockout tie have progressed to the next round.



This is the 24th European Cup/Champions League fixture between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid – the 18th under the Champions League era – a record in the history of the tournament.



Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are perfectly level in their European Cup/Champions League knockout encounters, progressing five times each.



Bayern Munich have lost eight of their last 10 away games against Real Madrid in all competitions (W2), including the last five. In fact, Bayern last beat Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in May 2001 thanks to a goal by Giovane Elber (1-0).



Real Madrid have reached the semis in each of the previous 6 seasons. A seventh in a row would constitute a new record.



Since 2010/11, Real Madrid have won 34 of their 40 Champions League games at Santiago Bernabeu (D4 L2). Their two defeats during that time came against Barcelona in April 2011 (0-2) and Schalke in March 2015 (3-4).



Real Madrid have also never failed to score in their last 34 Champions League home games, longest ever run in the competition. Barcelona were the last team to leave the Bernabeu with a clean sheet (2-0 in April 2011).



Real Madrid, alongside Juventus, are the only unbeaten team in this season’s Champions League (W6 D3). They have also only lost one of their last 11 knockout games (W7 D3), it was against Wolfsburg in April 2016 (0-2).



Real Madrid have scored minimum two goals in each of their nine Champions League games this season. However, they have also failed to keep a single clean sheet in those nine games.



Real Madrid have won all three of their knockout games in this season’s Champions League despite conceding the opening goal in each of them.



Bayern Munich have reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the sixth consecutive season. In fact, in each of the five previous campaigns, they’ve also systematically made it to the semis.



None of Bayern Munich’s last 11 Champions League games has ended in a draw (W7 L4). The last one was against Benfica in April 2016 (2-2).



Bayern Munich conceded 12 shots on target in the first leg against Real, more than in any other Champions League game since Opta analysis began on the competition in 2003/04.



Bayern Munich have only kept one clean sheet in their last eight Champions League games.



Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 100 goals in European competition, the first player to reach that landmark. In the knockout stages, he’s scored 0.72 goals per game (46 in 64 games), a better rate than in the group stages (0.71).



Sergio Ramos’ last six goals in the Champions League have all been scored in the knockout stages. If he plays, it will be his 100th game in the competition.



Robert Lewandowski has scored in each of his last three Champions League games (3 goals); he’s never done four in a row in the competition.



Bayern Munich need to score at least two goals at the Santiago Bernabeu tonight as the Bavarians lost the Champions League quarter finals first leg for 2-1 at the Allianz Arena last week. That’s all you need to know about tonight’s Champions League clash, including confirmed lineups and live updates from 8.45 (CET+1).Bayern Munich’s last three goals in the Champions League have all been scored by Arturo Vidal.