The semi-finals of this season’s Champions League get underway tonight at the Santiago Bernabeu as Real Madrid host city rivals Atletico in the first-leg.



The hosts go into the game without Welsh wizard Gareth Bale and Portuguese defender Pepe who are both sidelined. Spanish midfielder Isco is expected to play in Zinedine Zidane’s front three getting the vote over James Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata.

In defence, Raphael Varane looks the likely partner for Sergio Ramos despite being omitted from the squad that narrowly beat Valencia at the weekend.



The visitors may take a gamble on Yannick Carrasco this evening despite him only recently recovering from a shoulder injury. Juanfran and Sime Vrsaljko are both out so Lucas Hernandez may come in at right-back. French striker Kevin Gameiro’s brace at the weekend may persuade Diego Simeone to start him up-front with Antoine Griezmann with Fernando Torres on the bench.

Probable Starting Line-Ups:



Real Madrid (4-3-3) Navas; Marcelo, Varane, Ramos, Carvajal; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Ronaldo, Benzema, Isco

Atletico Madrid (4-4-2) Oblak; Luis, Savic, Godin, Hernandez; Koke, Gabi, Niguez, Carrasco; Gameiro, Griezmann