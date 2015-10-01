CONFIRMED LINEUPS



​Real Madrid: Keylor; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; James Rodriguez, Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo.



Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Diawara, Zielinski, Hamsik; Insigne, Callejón, Mertens.



It’s the game that the whole of Napoli has been waiting for since the draw was announced back in December as Maurizio Sarri takes his team to the Bernabeu to face Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Two teams that are set up to score goals means we should be in for a fantastic 180 minutes (and perhaps more) of action. The last time the sides met was back in 1987 in the old European Cup which saw the Spanish giants eliminate Diego Maradona’s Napoli over two legs in a first round tie.