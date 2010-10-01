Champions league: Real-Psg 3-1, the player ratings...

Real Madrid took on PSG in a big UEFA Champions league game tonight. Rabiot scored a huge away goal for PSG as he gave Unai Emery's club a 0-1 lead. Los Blancos fought back as Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty-kick just before half-time to tie the game up at one. Zidane's club dominated the second half as Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo both scored to give Real Madrid a 3-1 win over PSG. This was a very entertaining game as the return leg might even be better...



PLAYER RATINGS:



Real Madrid: Keylor Navas (6); Nacho (5.5), Sergio Ramos (7.5), Varane (6), Marcelo (7.5); Casemiro (6.5), Kroos (6.5), Modrić (6.5); Isco (6.5), Cristiano Ronaldo (8), Karim Benzema (6). Subs : Bale (6), Asensio (7), Lucas (6)



Paris Saint-Germain: Areola (7); Dani Alves (6.5), Marquinhos (6), Kimpembe (6), Berchiche (5.5); Marco Verratti (7), Lo Celso (5), Rabiot (7.5); Kylian Mbappé (6.5), Edinson Cavani (6), Neymar (7). Subs : Meunier (6), Draxler (6)



Tops: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Neymar (Psg), Rabiot (Psg)



Flops: Nacho (Real Madrid), Lo Celso (Psg), Berchiche (Psg)



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)