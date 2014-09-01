Champions league recap: Real and Spurs win, Liverpool draw and Napoli lose

Champions league football was back tonight in full swing as there were many interesting results indeed. Napoli took on Shakhtar Donetsk, Real Madrid were at home against APOEL, Liverpool took on a difficult opponent in Sevilla and Tottenham played against Borussia Dortmund. In the end, Real Madrid and Tottenham came away with victories where as Napoli failed to impress as they lost away to Shakhtar. Liverpool on the other hand came away with a point as a late Correa strike tied the game up at two.



Even if Real came away with the victory, they lost Mateo Kovacic to injury as they had to replace him Kroos. In other news, Coutinho did not start for Liverpool but even so, he did eventually come on late in the game. It wasn't enough as Correa's late strike gave Sevilla a hard earned point. As for Tottenham, they got a huge performance from Harry Kane as he scored a brace versus Borussia Dortmund. It was a very excting night as there were many goals that were scored overall...

