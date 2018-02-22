Champions League: referee appointed for Man City-Liverpool

Tuesday at 20.45 Manchester City will host Liverpool for the return leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. The match will be officiated by a team of Spanish referees. The lead official will be Antonio Mateu Lahoz, who will be assisted by Devis and de Palomar, additional assistants Del Cerro and Hernandez and by the fourth official Sobrino. The first leg ended in a sound 3-0 win for the Reds.



MANCHESTER CITY-LIVERPOOL - 10 April at 8.45 pm Etihad Stadium

REFEREE: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (ESP)



Arbitral assistants

Pau Cebrián Devís (ESP)

Roberto del Palomar (ESP)



Additional assistants

Carlos Del Cerro (ESP)

Alejandro Hernandez (ESP)



Fourth official

Teodoro Sobrino

