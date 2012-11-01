The day of truth arrives for the Bianconeri, who have put themselves in good position to advance to the Champions League final by sealing an opening leg 2-0 away victory in Monaco. Having already disposed of Barcelona in the quarter-final, Juventus are a team in excellent and efficient form.



They have shown their ability to defend both in Italy and in Europe, but also they have shown their attacking prowess and tactical awareness in both competitions. Welcoming the French visitors to the J Stadium, the Old Lady know the dangers of assuming any foregone conclusions. Max Allegri and his players enter the match well prepared and focused; many of them have near expert experience in big matches.





Looking back at the question marks that loomed around Paul Pogba’s departure to Manchester United, fans have to be forever grateful for their club’s coaching staff and upper management. The introduction of Miralem Pjanic and Gonzalo Higuain appeared to be ingenious alternatives to the departing Morata and Pogba, but in truth they failed to find comfort and consistency at Juve until Allegri switched to the 4-2-3-1. Since then both players have found top form, and together with the incoming Dani Alves have propelled the team to the brink of an historic treble.

Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim admitted that Juve “put us in great trouble” in the first-leg and he will be looking to make necessary adjustments this evening. Monaco are expected to line up the same way as the did in the principality with perhaps Mendy returning to his normal starting role should he be deemed fit at game time. It is not as if Les Monégasques need to make any wholesale changes considering their ability to challenge Buffon in the first leg. But they perhaps will need to come up with something creative and take a risk should they be unable to find a goal in the first half.



Fabinho and Silva showed glimpses of their quality as well, and Monaco will need them both to have positive appearances again to challenge Juve. Most importantly though will be the two front men, Mbappe and Falcao. Their contrasting styles and characteristics make them a dynamic combination, but they have they daunting task ahead of them. Juventus have only conceded two goals in the Champions League this season, and only one at home. Recent performances have even been called the ‘art of defence’.





Allegri is expected to field almost the same team that played last week in Monaco, with the exception of Sami Khedira returning from suspension to play alongside Pjanic, pushing Marchisio back to the bench. Dani Alves is poised to start in his advanced wing-back role ahead of Cuadrado, with Barzagli playing in defence in support of the the Brazilian. If the derby match against Torino was any signifier of form, Juve can rest assured that their Argentine attacking duo of Dybala and Higuain are ready to lead the line. Hardworking Mandzukic will keep Monaco’s defence busy with his physical presence and constant pressure.

Max Allegri and his Juventus side of two years ago were in almost the same position going into the second leg against Real Madrid with a 2-1 advantage. Impressively returning to the summit of European football has been a great accomplishment for the talented tactician, and credit is due to his players. But this year the pressure has shifted, important transfers in the way of Higuain and Pjanic last summer and Dybala, Alex Sandro, and Mandzukic the year prior, have paved the way for the possibility of a second Champions League appearance in three years. Bianconeri tifosi will nervously approach this game, knowing the extent of the potential reward.



Probable Starting Line-Ups:

Juventus: (4-2-3-1): Buffon; Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Pjanic, Khedira; Dani Alves, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain



Monaco: (4-4-2): Subasic; Dirar, Glik, Jemerson, Sidibe; Silva, Fabinho, Bakayoko, Lemar; Falcao, Mbappè

David Baleno