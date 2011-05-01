Champions League semi-finals draw results: Juventus to face Monaco, Real Madrid drawn against Atletico

The Champions League semi-finals draw has just took place in Nyon, Switzerland with Serie A giants Juventus that have been drawn against Monaco. The first game will be played at the Stade Luis II.



Real Madrid v. Atletico Madrid is the other Champions League semifinal. The first game will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu.



​Real Madrid won three of their last two Champions League finals beating Atletico Madrid both in 2014 and 2016.



Barcelona beaten Juventus in the 2015 Champions League finals with the Serie A giants who took their revenge earlier this week when they eliminated the blaugrana from the quarter finals through a 3-0 win on aggregate.



The Serie A giants are the less beaten defence of this edition of the Champions League having only allowed two goals so far this season.



​Real Madrid have been qualifying for the Champions League semi-finals for the last six successive Champions League campaigns.



AS Monaco’s best Champions League result is the final they reached in 2004 which they lost for 3-0 against José Mourinho’s Porto.



Juventus and Real Madrid are the only unbeaten clubs in the Champions League this season.

