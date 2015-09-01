Champions League: Sevilla-Leicester City, confirmed lineups

Sevilla and Manchester City are set to face each other at the Sanchez Pizjuan in the Champions League round of 16 stage. Leicester City are not in the form of their life, to say the least, as the Premier League champions are just one point above the relegation zone. Sevilla, on the other hand, are serious title contenders as they sit third in the LaLiga table three points behind Real Madrid who, however, have one game in hand. Check out the confirmed lineups for tonight’s clash and follow our live updates.

