Champions League: Shakhtar-Napoli 1-0: confirmed line-ups and live updates
13 September at 19:58Welcome to our live coverage of Shakhtar vs Napoli.
- This is the first ever competitive encounter between Shakhtar and Napoli.
- Shakhtar have lost four of their six home games against Italian opposition in the Champions League (W2).
- Napoli’s only previous Champions League encounter with a Ukrainian side saw them beat Dynamo Kiev 2-1 away before a goalless draw at home.
- Shakhtar Donetsk are making their 12th Champions League appearance (including 10 in the last 12 campaigns), the most for a Ukrainian side after Dynamo Kiev (16).
- Shakhtar Donetsk have reached the knockout stages in three of their last six Champions League campaigns, their best performance dating back to 2010/11 (quarter-finalists).
- Shakhtar Donetsk have won only one of their last 10 Champions League games (D2 L7), a 4-0 home win against Malmo in November 2015.
- This is Napoli’s fourth Champions League campaign. It’s also the first time they’ve reached the group stages in consecutive seasons.
- Napoli beat Nice 4-0 on aggregate to reach this season’s Champions League group stages.
- Napoli have progressed to the knockout stages in two of their three previous appearances but have never made it further than the Last 16.
- Napoli have won only one of their last six Champions League games (D2 L3).
- None of Napoli’s 11 Champions League away games has ended goalless.
- This is Paulo Fonseca’s second campaign as manager in the Champions League. The Shakhtar boss only won one of his six games with Porto in 2013/14.
- Dries Mertens has been directly involved in seven of Napoli’s last 10 Champions League goals (5 goals, 2 assists).
- This is Maurizio Sarri’s second Champions League campaign after leading Napoli to the round of 16 last season.
