Champions league: Spartak Moscow-Liverpool 1-1, here are the ratings

Liverpool suffered another disappointing draw in the Champions League as they failed to be clinical yet again. It was a frustrating evening in Russia and may prove costly if they want to be a threat in this competition. Liverpool had most of the ball in the first half and were looking like a threat. After one foul by Coutinho, Spartak Moscow had a free kick just outside the danger zone. Fernando’s shot curled over the wall into the left hand side of the net however it didn’t go into the corner, so the Liverpool goalkeeper Karius could've done more. Liverpool weren’t behind for long as they came back with an incredible attacking display by Coutinho and Mane. Coutinho played a one two with Sadio Mane where Coutinho went past the defenders and smashed the ball into the net. Jurgen Klopp was furious during the match after the countless wasted opportunities by the reds. It is clear to see the pressure is on and so far it hasn’t been an impressive start for Liverpool in the champions league.



Player Ratings: Liverpool Karius: 5 Alexander Arnold: 6 Matip:6 Lovren:7 Moreno:6 Can:5 Henderson:6 Coutinho:7 Salah:6 Firmino:6 Mane:7 Subs: Wijnaldum:6 Sturridge:6



By Umerah Riyasat @umerahx