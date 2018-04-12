In his fourth consecutive CL semi-final, James will go up against his old team. A big chance for him to prove his real value in front of Zinedine Zidane, a manager that never truly appreciated the Colombian midfielder.

Rodriguez joined Bayern Munich this summer on loan, with a €40m buy-out clause included in his contract. With that said, he will be able to play against his old team, as UEFA don't allow clauses that prevent players out on loan to play against their employees, although they're quite common when players are loaned out to league rivals.

James has scored six league goals and assisted ten in just 19 matches for Bayern Munich, which is impressive for a midfielder, although he is an attacking midfielder.

Bayern Munich were drawn against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals and for James Rodriguez it will be a special game, returning to his former club.