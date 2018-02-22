¡Estos son los 24 convocados para el partido de ida de cuartos de final de Champions contra la @juventusfces!#APorLa13 | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/1qeqtYXaWp — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) 2 aprile 2018

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has named his squad for tomorrow’s Champions League clash against Juventus. The two teams will meet again after last June’s Champions League final played in Cardiff and won by Real Madrid.Nacho, the only Real Madrid player injured for the game, has managed to recover in time for tomorrow’s clash although he is not expected to start against the Old Lady tomorrow.Gareth Bale is also part of the squad but he is also not likely to start tomorrow with Isco or Marco Asensio likely to start in place of the Welshman who netted a brace in last week-end’s 3-0 win over Las Palmas.The La Liga giants have announced their squad through their official social media accounts and have just left Madrid. The team will arrive in Turin in a couple of hours and later tonight they will have their last training in Turin ahead of tomorrow’s clash.