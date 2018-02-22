Ryan Sessegnon has chosen a surprising side among his Premier League suitors.

According to the Mirror, the Fulham wonderkid would prefer a move to Tottenham, rather than Manchester United, City or Liverpool.

The English daily claims that “Sessegnon would favour a move to Tottenham if he leaves Fulham in the summer.”

The North Londoners were recently reported to be interested in offering €40 million to secure the 17-year-old’s services at the end of the season.

Sessegnon has netted a massive 14 goals in Championship play this season, earning rave reviews and comparisons to Gareth Bale, another second division star who went on to sign with Tottenham.

And yet a report from the Express yesterday stated that the teenager

With Danny Rose being lined up with a move back up North, the North Londoners could do with Sessegnon, who would effectively walk into the side the way Bale did. The young Englishman can also operate on the wing, and has done to great effect this season.