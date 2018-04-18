Roma fans have effectively mobbed the club’s ticketing offices

The revenge game - the Reds won the European Cup final at the Olimpico in 1984 on penalties, defeating the Giallorossi - is hotly anticipated in the Italian capital.

The return leg of the Champions League semi-final could see the Giallorossi reach their first CL final in 37 years, and long queues have formed all over town, from Marconi and Casal Bertone to Regina Margherita and Prati.

500 fans were queuing up in front the Roma Store at midnight on Monday. This is the kind of enthusiasm that is often seen ahead of big European games, Giallorossi fans flocking to buy tickets for the away trip to the Old Trafford in 2008. Though that game didn’t exactly go to plan, it showed just how excited the Eternal City is.

Fans have been tweeting about it, one of them saying “I’d hug all of you!” as he also lined up outside the Roma Store. Let’s hope their enthusiasm is rewarded!