Inter are backing out of the race to sign Kevin Strootman,

The Dutch international has been chased by a number of sides, including Manchester United, after performing at a very high level alongside Radja Nainggolan and Daniele De Rossi in midfield this season.

The Nerazzurri aren’t so convinced by the idea of signing him, however, because the former PSV man would cost something in the region of

35 to 40 million, and is set to earn

3 million a year including bonuses.

His entourage, which also represents fellow Serie A star and Dutchman Stef De Vrij, had recently contacted Inter over the possibility of a move, seeing as Inter have long been interested in Strootman.

Thing is, FFP could well be a major issue for the Nerazzurri, and they have to be careful how they spend. Inter like Strootman, who has come back from two straight ACL injuries, is not a priority.