Chance for Man United as Inter lose interest in €35m Roma star
12 April at 13:05Inter are backing out of the race to sign Kevin Strootman, according to the latest reports.
The Dutch international has been chased by a number of sides, including Manchester United, after performing at a very high level alongside Radja Nainggolan and Daniele De Rossi in midfield this season.
The Nerazzurri aren’t so convinced by the idea of signing him, however, because the former PSV man would cost something in the region of €35 to 40 million, and is set to earn €3 million a year including bonuses.
His entourage, which also represents fellow Serie A star and Dutchman Stef De Vrij, had recently contacted Inter over the possibility of a move, seeing as Inter have long been interested in Strootman.
Thing is, FFP could well be a major issue for the Nerazzurri, and they have to be careful how they spend. Inter like Strootman, who has come back from two straight ACL injuries, is not a priority.
