Argentine frontmanis set to change his agent fuelling rumours that a move to Barcelona next summer could be on the cards. Italian sports journal La Gazzetta dello Sport writes this morning that Pier Paolo Triulzi, the man who brought Dybala to Italy and then took him to Juventus, will be sacrificed in exchange for the player’s elder brother Gustavo.

Gazzetta states that Triulzi has already been notified of the situation and Gustavo’s first job will be to find his sibling a new technical sponsor as the one he had with Nike expired six-months ago.



The main talking point however over the change is the future of Paulo himself. Brother Gustavo happens to live in Barcelona, a side that has been heavily linked with the player and is also good friends with Dani Alves, who has advised Paulo to quit the Bianconeri.



Gustavo was the one responsible for starting the rumours that his younger brother was interested in a move to the Camp Nou and that the club were also keen on securing his services. The transfer window is closed for this summer of course, but next year…who knows.