Milan’s sale looks to be progressing... in a manner of speaking.

The club is now set to be sold by April

Initially, the Chinese investors – led by Li Yonghong – were supposed to have come up with the total €520m back in the fall.

Instead, they have repeatedly delayed the sale of the club, and look incapable of either finding investment or getting money out of China.

A recent report indicated that SES (the fund)’s alleged headquarters are just empty offices, and that some of the money could be coming from the British Virgin Islands.

So far, Yonghong has managed to pay two tranches of €100m each, and the €30m that arrived today has taken the grand total to €250m. Milan had initially given an ultimatum, intimating that if they didn’t get to €300m the deal would be off.

Milan fans continue to follow, with exasperation rather than bated breath the norm.

