Chapecoense triumph in their first overseas fixture since tragic plane crash
08 March at 11:53
Chapecoense beat Zulia 2-1 in the Copa Libertadores last night as the Brazilian side played their first overseas fixture since the tragic air crash last November that virtually wiped out the whole team.The Mirror reports that only six of the people who made the trip survived the tragedy late last year which included three players, goalkeeper Jackson Follmann, defender Neto and winger Alan Ruschel.
On a night of highly charged emotion in Venezuela, Chapecoense recorded a famous victory just three months after the tragedy.
ACABOU! FLECHADA HISTÓRICA!— Chapecoense (@ChapecoenseReal) March 8, 2017
O Verdão vence a partida na estreia da Libertadores!
Zulia 1x2 Chapecoense
Flechada internacional!#VamosChape pic.twitter.com/xIDOjB8bE9
