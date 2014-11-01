Chapecoense secure emotional Libertadores spot

Just over a year ago, the world of football was sent into mourining after a plane crash in South America wiped out almost the entire playing staff of Brazilian side Chapecoense. That meant the club had to be rebuilt from top to bottom, with very little money to do so.



History was made last night as they secured their highest ever finish in the Brazilian top flight, as well as their record points total with. To finish eighth with 54 points the following season is an incredible achievement. As if that wasn’t enough, they have also secured a place in next year’s Copa Libertadores due to Grêmio and Cruzeiro being crowned Libertadores and Copa do Brasil winners respectively.



They were 1-0 down at home to Coritiba on what was an exhilarating final matchday, before Elicarlos scored an equaliser seven minutes before half-time. Striker Tulio de Melo sent fans delirious with a 95th minute winner which capped off perfectly a very emotional season for everyone associated with Chape.



A true fairytale, which means these players will go down in history after securing what must surely be considered one of the greatest achievements in the history of the game.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)