Chapecoense start again: it was their first game back since the crash

Nearly two months ago, the Chapecoense airplane crashed in Colombia causing 71 deaths, as most of the players and staff members died in the crash. Today, the Brazlian team returned to playing a friendly game versus Palmeiras. It was actually against the Brazilian champions of Palmeiras that Chapecoense had played their last game before the November 28th crash.



FIRST GOALS FOR CHAPECOENSE - Before the game, Alan Ruschel and Follman (two survivors) received the Copa Sudamericana, which the Conmebol (the South American football association) decided to award Chapecoense. Artur (ex-Roma, Siena and Cesena keeper) was also present as he recently signed for Chape. In the end, the game finished in a 2-2 tie with goals from Douglas Grolli (who was one of Chape's first reinforcements after the air crach) and Amaral. From Palmeiras to Palmeiras, Chapecoense start again from scratch as they will be hoping to do well this season to honor their former teammates and coaches.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)