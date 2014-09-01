There are some eye opening images and videos coming out of Florence today, as Fiorentina have released more information and photos related to their projected stadium plans. The detailed video, combined with the words of Daniela Maffioletti, who followed the events related to this project for Fiorentina, provides some of the information behind the amazing stadium can be seen. It will have 40,000 seats, 700 covered car parking spaces, over 100 recall points, over 1000 places for bicycles. During the week it could host events for over a thousand people.

In addition, an area of ​​more than eight hectares would be upgraded and a 77,000 square meter mall and a connected car park would be built. There would also be a commercial area, with some green areas, the company's headquarters and the sports center, a parking lot near the new tram stop and a hotel. The overall project covers an area of ​​48 hectares and would cost 300-350 million EUR. The cattino , or roof structure, would have a fiore (flower) silhouette and the spectators would be seven meters from the playing field. Finally, the project would fall into a range of environmental sustainability parameters.