Arsenal got some pride back after their last away day humiliation at Liverpool as they held Chelsea to a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge this afternoon. The Gunners could have taken all three points had French striker Alexandre Lacazette not ballooned a shot over the crossbar when he had an open goal staring right in his face and Mustafi not had his header chalked off late in the game.



Chelsea had yet another player dismissed against their capital rivals when David Luiz saw red for a lunge on Kolasinac.



Check out the gallery for the best images from Stamford Bridge: