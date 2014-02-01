If his future does lie away from Stamford Bridge, then Chelsea fans have not got much time left to admire the skills of Belgian play-maker Eden Hazard.



Another virtuoso first-half display which included a wonderful opening goal, has given Antonio Conte’s men a lift after a difficult couple of weeks.



Whilst the game is far from over, Conte’s half-time team talk should be a more relaxed affair than in recent weeks; thanks to that man Hazard.