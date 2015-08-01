Footyheadlines.com has leaked Chelsea’s home kit for the 2017/18 campaign with the Blues that have recently confirmed their €60-million-a-year deal with Nike that will replace Adidas from the beginning of the incoming campaign. Chelsea’s new shirt should be darker than the one we are used to see now but designers should keep the classic white stripes on the t-shirt’s sleeves. Footyheadlines.com is probably the most reliable website in terms of new kits and t-shirts as the information they usually leak turn out being true most of times.



