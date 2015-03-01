Chelsea fans will be concerned over the news that the Premier League leaders have yet to begin talks with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois over a new deal at the club despite heightened interest coming from Real Madrid.



The London Evening Standard claims that the two parties have not discussed a possible extension to his existing agreement for over 12 months as the 24-year-old Belgian international enters the final two years of his current deal at Stamford Bridge.

The Spanish giants have made it clear that they will look to replace current number one Keylor Navas at the end of the season and Courtois, who spent time on-loan at city rivals Atletico and who has made no secret of his love for the Spanish capital, is right at the top of the wanted list.



The Blues have already put a price of around £73 million on their custodian after Los Blancos first made an approach back in 2015. The player himself has always maintained he’s happy in London however, only last December he declared that; “I am fully committed to this club; I want to win games and to win trophies for this club. I will do my very best for Chelsea.”