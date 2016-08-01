

In an exclusive in Sunsport this morning, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is ready to off-load striker Diego Costa this summer to fund his assault for a brand new strike-force.

The journal claims that the Italian tactician wants Everton frontman Romelu Lukaku and Real Madrid hot-shot Alvaro Morata to join him at Stamford Bridge in a combined deal thought to be worth around £95 million. Along with his technical director Michael Emanalo, Conte is confident he may be able to send his Spanish international to Real Madrid as a replacement for Karim Benzema who looks set to leave the Bernabeu at the end of the season.



Belgian international Lukaku has stalled on a new contract at Goodison Park citing the clubs lack of ambition as the reason for this; Conte believes he can persuade the Toffees to off-load their man for a fee of around £60 million. Spanish striker Morata has been a long term target for the Chelsea boss and with his future in the Spanish capital looking more and more uncertain, Conte will try to tempt him to the Premier League for an offer of £35 million.