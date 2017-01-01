Chelsea: a winter deal for Kolasinac collapsed. Juve still have interest in him ....

Sead Kolasinac is high on Chelsea and Antonio Conte's wish-list. The problem? As Sky Sport reported, Schalke said no to their proposal as the player's contract is set to expire this coming summer. Chelsea wanted to get him right away but they will now seemingly have to wait a bit longer. Conte isn't pleased since they had an agreement with Kolasinac and they believed to have a deal with Schalke 04 too but the German club has a sudden change of heart. This allows Juventus to potentially come back into the race for the wing-back. Kolasinac was pushing for an exit but he will now have to wait another 6 months as he probably won't re-sign his deal wih Schalke.



Both Chelsea and Juventus are first in their respective leagues as they both will hope to finish off the season strongly. Both clubs are set to fight it out for Kolasinac come summer time.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)