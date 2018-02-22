Chelsea abandon Enrique pursuit; Sarri number one target
04 May at 20:10According to the latest reports from British newspaper the Daily Mail, Chelsea have identified Maurizio Sarri as their number one target in their pursuit of a new manager ahead of next season.
Antonio Conte will almost certainly depart come the end of the current campaign, not least due to the fact that he has spent most of the previous 12 months at odds with his superiors over the club’s transfer policy.
The Blues have previously been linked with the likes of Luis Enrique and Massimiliano Allegri, though key figures at Stamford Bridge are said to be unconvinced by the Juventus boss’ credentials.
Many Italian football experts believe Sarri has taken the Partenopei as far as he possibly can, while he could be tempted by the idea of continuing his coaching career abroad. Indeed, Roman Abramovich may well offer him an ideal opportunity to do so.
Meanwhile, Vesuviani president Aurelio De Laurentiis has set his sights on the aforementioned Conte to succeed Sarri in what would effectively be a job swap. Carlo Ancelotti is also said to be in contention as ADL searches for someone with an international profile to take up the reigns.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
