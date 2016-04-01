Chelsea after Southampton defender and Liverpool target
05 August at 14:12Chelsea are in the hunt for Southampton defender and major Liverpool target Virgil van Dijk. This is according to Sky Sports presenter Jim White, who says that a top Blues source believes that Chelsea manager Antonio Conte wants both the Dutch international and star Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater this summer window.
This comes just after fiery Italian manager Conte told the press that his squad was ‘too small’, and he needed new additions in order to compete. The Pensioners are looking for a second consecutive Premier League title victory but will have to bolster all areas of their squad, as their title rivals have all been, with Manchester City a prime example, spending around £150m on their wing-backs.
Chelsea do not want to be left behind, and they are looking at the 26-year-old want-away centre-back as a suitable replacement, given his experience in the league already.
Jacque Talbot
