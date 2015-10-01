Diego Lopez to replace current number two Asmir Begovic. The journal understands that Blues boss Antonio Conte will not sanction a move to Bournemouth for the 29-year-old Bosnian until he has a successor in place.

The 35-year-old Lopez is believed to be the man that the Italian wants to act as back-up to Thibaut Courtois and after being sent out on-loan to Espanyol from the Italian club, the player could jump at the chance to make a return to one of Europe’s top clubs after previously representing Real Madrid, Sevilla and the Rossoneri.



The sensational emergence of Gianluigi Donnarumma at Milan has forced the Spaniard to seek first-team football elsewhere. The same reports suggest that should the Premier League leaders fail in their quest to land Lopez, they will turn to Newcastle United’s Tim Krull to fill the void.