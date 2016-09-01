Chelsea and AC Milan on red alert as star striker tells Real Madrid he wants summer exit
18 April at 18:25Chelsea and AC Milan are emerging as possible suitors for unhappy Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata. The former Juventus star has not been a regular starter under Zinedine Zidane this season and according to a report of Diario Gol he has informed his club that he wants to leave at the end of the season.
AC Milan’s new ownership are close to completing the firs signing of their reign and are also considering the signing of Alvaro Morata although the player would prefer to move to the Premier League as he does not want to play for any other Serie A club which is not Juventus, calciomercato.com revealed last week.
Chelsea have shortlisted the Spaniard as a possible striking reinforcement for next season given that Diego Costa could be off to China at the end of the current campaign.
Romelu Lukaku and Andrea Belotti are also being linked with a summer move to the Stamford Bridge to enhance the Blues’ attacking department.
Morata revealed last week he had talked to Pochettino and Conte to discuss a potential summer move to either Tottenham or Chelsea last summer adding that Real Madrid blocked his exit, something that the LaLiga giants may not manage to do again next summer.
