Chelsea and Arsenal monitoring Ancelotti situation
29 March at 15:00Premier League and London giants Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly monitoring the situation of former Blues, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain boss Carlo Ancelotti, Corriere dello Sport understand.
The 58-year-old Italian was sacked by Bavarian giants Bayern Munich last year following a 3-0 humbling at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League. While rumors have linked Ancelotti with taking over the vacant post at the helm of affairs at the Italian national side, his future is still up in the air.
Corriere dello Sport write that Ancelotti wants to manage a Premier League side next and wants that side to match his stature.
It is understood that Chelsea and Arsenal can part ways with Antonio Conte and Arsene Wenger respectively at the end of the season and can explore the possibility of bringing Ancelotti aboard. Both of them are keenly monitoring his situation, as things stand.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
