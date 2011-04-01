Arsenal and Chelsea have had a positive European debut with both Premier League giants that managed easy wins against Koln and Qarabag respectively. Both clubs have also enjoyed stunning goals netted by their stars. Chelsea’s Davide Zappacosta scored a cracker in the first Champions League game of his career, whilst Alexis Sanchez ‘just’ scored another of his amazing goals which Arsenal star are so used to watch.Goals of both players are very similar to those scored by some of the greatest Serie A star of the past. Remember Alessandro Del Piero and Andriy Shevchenko? If not (impossible) these goals here will help you to regain your memories.