Chelsea and Barça targets consider their future as PSG make contact to sign Real Madrid defender
08 April at 17:40Chelsea and Barcelona are known to be long time admirers of PSG star defenders Marquinhos and Thiago Silva and according to reports in France their transfer hopes have just been give a huge boost as the Ligue1 giants are reported to have made contact to sign Real Madrid defender Pepe.
The Portuguese ace has just scored the opener in the Madrid derby but that may not be enough to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu as the Merengues have failed to match the player’s contract demands. Pepe, in fact, wants a two-year contract extension whist Real Madrid are only open to offer him a one-year deal.
Juventus are also being linked with signing both Pepe and Thiago Silva although PSG have now jumped to front of the queue to sign the Portuguese star as Ligue1 giants are reported to have made contact with the player’s agent Jorge Mendes to discuss a possible summer move to the Parc des Prices.
Manchester City have also emerged as possible contenders for the 34-year-old.
