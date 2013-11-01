Chelsea and Barcelona got exactly what they expected in Champions League draw

Few could have been too surprised when Chelsea and Barcelona were drawn against each other in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Sections of the Spanish press had been particularly keen to point out how likely it was that they would face each other once again. The fact there is so much history between them at this level of competition is sure to add some extra spice to proceedings.



By the time they come up against each other in February, it will be almost six years to the day since the Blues eliminated the Blaugrana at the semi-final stage. Pep Guardiola called it quits at the club shortly after Fernando Torres clinched an aggregate victory for Roberto Di Matteo’s side.



Given that there was a 43.7% chance of them being pulled out of the hat together, both clubs got exactly what they expected. That said, it almost goes without saying that they would rather have saved such a tough match-up for later on in the competition.



