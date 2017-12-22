Chelsea and Barcelona hope as Bonucci fails to comment transfer rumours
22 December at 12:54Struggling Serie A giants AC Milan are clear about their stance on Leonardo Bonucci and will not sell their summer signing. While Milan have endured a tough start to the season, Vincenzo Montella’s sacking made it worse. Rino Gatusso has come in, but Bonucci’s form since joining had been concerning and the Italian hasn't been able to replicate his Juventus form.
La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that clubs like Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Manchester City and Barcelona are very much interested in signing the Italian, but the rossoneri won't sell their defender, especially some months after signing him.
Bonucci, however, has failed to ruled out a possible January exit despite what has been claimed by the club’s official statement. AC Milan had announced that Bonucci would have denied transfer rumours inking him with a move away from AC Milan but the player has never done it and AC Milan have cancelled that part of their official statement.
A possible move away from the club would require Bonucci to express his desire to move, but Milan issued clarity on their stance on their official website yesterday. They said: “The rumors surrounding Bonucci are false.” The 30-year-old has made 15 Serie A appearances this season, appearing five times in the Europa League.
