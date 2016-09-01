Chelsea and Barcelona hope as Liverpool ‘not interested’ in Mahrez
07 January at 10:50Yesterday’s reports in Spain claimed Chelsea and Barcelona are interested in signing Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez. The Algerian winger was chased by Roma last summer but Leicester refused to sell him, demanding a fee higher than € 40 million.
The Algerian is now in the middle of a transfer domino although the player should not be on Barcelona’s wish-list anymore as the La Liga giants signed Coutinho on a € 160 million deal yesterday.
Sources in England claimed Liverpool had wrapped up a deal to sign the talented winger to replace Coutinho but according to the latest report of Sky Sports Uk (via Express) the Reds are not interested in signing the 26-year-old.
Liverpool, however, will have to sign a solid replacement for Coutinho who has been one of the most successful players at Anfield Road in the last few seasons.
Barcelona confirmed his arrival yesterday after several months of negotiations.
