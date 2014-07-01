Chelsea and Barcelona hope Liverpool don’t win their Champions League group: here’s why

As of today, Barcelona’s most likely opponent in the last 16 stage of the Champions League it’s Chelsea. Why? Simple. Both Manchester clubs and Tottenham are the winners of their groups and the Blues’ can’t play them in the last 16-stage because clubs from the same country can’t face each other in the upcoming stage of the competition.



Chelsea found themselves with little alternatives as, at the moment, Psg, Besiktas and Barcelona are the only clubs that Antonio Conte’s side can face in the last-16 stage. Things could go from bad to worse tonight as those three clubs will be the only ones Chelsea can face in the next stage of the competition if Liverpool win their group.



The Reds are due to face Spartak Moscow at Anfield Road tonight and a win will allow Jorgen Klopp’s side to qualify as group winners. This would mean Barcelona and Chelsea will have the 33% of chances to meet each other in the last 16 stage.



​Both clubs would prefer to play weaker teams in the next stage of the competition and if Liverpool fail to win against Spartak tonight either the Russians or Sevilla could become possible opponents for Chelsea in the last 16 stage.

