Chelsea and Barcelona on red alert as Ajax tell starlet he can leave
10 May at 18:50Barcelona are one of the clubs interested in signing Ajax starlet Davinson Sanchez, 21, and according to reports in Spain, the Lancers have named their price for the rock-solid centre-back. According to Mundo Deportivo, representatives of Ajax have informed Barcelona that the player can leave in the summer with the agent of the promising Colombian who will meet the Dutch club at the end of the season to decide which team Davinson Sanchez will play for in the 2017/18 campaign.
The La Liga giants, in fact, are not the only club interested in signing the 20-year-old who is contracted with Ajax until 2021. Chelsea and Bayern Munich are also reported to be monitoring the performances of the performances of the former Atletico Nacional.
Ajax are aware that big clubs are interested in signing their promising centre-back and have slapped € 25 million price-tag on the player who is destined to leave Ajax in the summer. He only needs to decide which team he wants to play for
