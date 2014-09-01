Chelsea and Barcelona warned: here’s why Juventus stars have no release clauses

Paulo Dybala is in the form of his life having netted eight goals in the opening four Serie A games of the season. The Argentinean did also score two goals in the Italian Supercup final this past August, which means he now has ten goals in just six games this season (he didn’t score against Barcelona in Champions League).



The Argentinean was regarded as one of the possible heirs of Neymar at Barcelona but Juventus refused to sell him last summer.



La Joya has recently extended his contract with the Old Lady and his new deal is set to expire in 2022. With an annual salary in the region of € 7 million, Dybala is the second best paid footballer at Juventus after Gonzalo Higuain who is on a € 7.5 million-a-year.



The bianconeri, however, did not included any release clause in their star’s new deal and won’t use any when they it will be time to discuss new contracts of their stars.



Alex Sandro, for example, will soon be offered a contract extension with pay rise. The Brazilian had been chase by Chelsea in the summer, the two parties had also reached an economic agreement but Juventus refused to sell the Brazilian who is now going to be offered a contract extension. Yet again, Juventus will include no release clause in the player’s new deal.



The Old Lady’s CEO Beppe Marotta explained a few months ago why he will ‘never’ use release clauses in his stars’ contracts.



“The price-tag of a footballer is given when the footballer is about to be sold, not before”, Marotta told Tuttosport in May.



“If I had used a release clause in Pogba’s contract he’d have left Juventus for € 60 million. On the contrary, we managed to sell him for € 110 million because there was no release clause included in his contract. Release clauses are madness, I’ll never use them on my players that’s for sure. They don’t give you any advantage and put you on a weak position.”



Neither Dybala nor Alex Sandro have release clauses included in their contracts and no Juventus players will have in the future. Although the Old Lady is known to be a selling club, Marotta only wants to sell his stars on his conditions, that’s why it will be hard for either Barcelona or Chelsea to put their hands on the bianconeri stars unless they ask to be sold, which is the only reason why Juventus could decide to sell their best players in the future.



@lorebetto

Lorenzo Bettoni