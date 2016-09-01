Chelsea and Bayern the biggest threats for Barcelona

Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Basel, Shakhtar Donetsk or Porto, Barcelona are set to face on of these five teams in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Their fate will soon by determined (12:00 CET) by none other than former Real Madrid player Xabi Alonso, who is set to partake in today’s proceedings.



La Blaugrana could return to Stamford Bridge, almost six years on from that infamous semi-final of 2012 when the Catalan side were eliminated. According to Alexis Martín-Tamayo, there is a 43.7% chance of those two clubs being drawn together – the highest in the history of the competition.



Meanwhile, there is a 14.5% chance of drawing either Shakhtar or Basel, while Bayern and Porto stand at 13.5%. Stay tuned to find out who Barcelona will face in February, once the tournament resumes following its winter hibernation. On paper, Chelsea and Bayern would certainly provide the sternest test for Ernesto Valverde’s men.



(Mundo Deportivo)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)