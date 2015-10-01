Serie A giants Inter Milan are set to go head to head with Premier League side Chelsea for the capture of Hamburg youngster Jann-Fiete Arp, reports say.

Currently 17, Fiete Arp has already scored twice in five Bundesliga outings for Hamburg and it comes after he impressed in the recently concluded FIFA Under-17 World Cup in India this past October.

SportBild from Germany reported that it isn’t just Luciano Spalletti’s nerazzurri that are after him, but Premier League giants Chelsea are also after his signature now, after having scouted him multiple times in the past.

The striker came to the fore of the senior Hamburg side after he bagged an astonishing tally of seven goals in just three games for the junior side and has an impressive international goalscoring tally as well. For the Germany Under-17s side, Fiete Arp has scored 15 times in just 17 outings, making him one of the hottest youngsters in the world right now.

