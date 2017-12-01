(via

)

Zinedine Zidane spoke to the Spanish pressahead of Real Madrid's game against Athletic, here is what he had to say:" It will be a difficult game for us, we know them well so we know that we will have to be sharp. We will be ready and we want to put in a great display. Bale? Well it's a little complicated. We are hoping that he gains confidence as each game and training session goes by. We know that this month will be very important for us as we want to improve. In football you never know what can happen during a game but we will always give our 100%, I am not worried at all. I have a good group here and we know what we can accomplish. Kepa or Keylor? Keylor is my choice. I will always support the players that are here and part of my group. Winter market? We haven't talked about it and I haven't asked for anything. Let's see what happens then but for now, we are focused on our upcoming games. I see a lot of enthusiasm, we want to do well. Bale's injury? It's just a nuisance but we don't want to risk him. I can't give out a return date, it depends on him, maybe next week. CR7 golden ball ? I am not surprised, he always wants to do better and keep on winning..."Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)