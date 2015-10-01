Chelsea and Juve breathe a sigh of relief as Real Madrid could retire from race to sign Hazard and Dybala
22 April at 12:15Real Madrid are being linked with moves for some of the best strikers in Europe with the LaLiga giants said to be particularly interested in the likes of Eden Hazard and Paulo Dybala. According to reports in Spain, Florentino Perez would prefer to sign the Argentinean star whilst Zinedine Zidane would rather make an attempt to take the Belgian to the Camp Nou.
According to today’s edition of Marca, however, Real Madrid could drop both players retiring from race to sign the Argentinean and the Belgian.
Florentino Perez, in fact, wants to make the most of one of the most promising Spanish wingers of the moment: Marco Asensio.
The product of Mallorca academy is imposing himself as one of the most promising Spanish footballers out there. The versatile attacking winger can cover any role in Real Madrid’s final third and has already netted nine goals this season, the last one against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.
Zinedine Zidane and Florentino Perez would not mind keeping him at the Santiago Bernabeu without signing any potential competitor in order to make the player develop without too much stress and pressure.
