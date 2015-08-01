Chelsea and Liverpool enter bidding war for Van Dijk
04 August at 11:03Chelsea and Liverpool are set to begin a bidding war to sign Southampton star Virgil Van Dijk. The Dutchman is set to leave his club this summer. He has been training on his own since the beginning of the Saints’ training camp and Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino has confirmed that the future of the 26-year-old is still up in the air.
Liverpool were thought to be leading the race to sign Van Dijk but according to the Times Chelsea will offer € 55 million to sign the talented centre-back.
Van Dijk had been linked with a move to Chelsea last winter but the Blues failed to wrap up a deal.
Liverpool, however, are not going to let Chelsea sign Van Dijk so easily.
Starsports reports the Reds are ready to offer € 66 million to sign the Dutchman although Southampton are not open to send their centre-back to the Merseyside after they complained to the Premier League to investigate Liverpool over suspicions of tapping up.
