Chelsea and Liverpool put €57m Dutch defender on top of summer shortlist
25 March at 10:00Chelsea and Liverpool are known to be in desperate need of a new centre-back and according to reports in England both Premier League giants have put a Dutch defender on top of their summer shopping list.
The London Evening Standard reports that Southampton defender Virgil Van Dijk is on top of both clubs’ summer shortlist. The 25-year-old defender has imposed himself as one of the most reliable centre-backs in England and both Antonio Conte and Jurgen Klopp are said to be considering a summer swoop for the Dutchman who joined the Saints for € 15 million in summer 2015.
The Holland International has four goals in 30 appearances and has started every Premier League game with Southampton apart from six (one for suspension and five due to an injury).
Southampton, however, are going to ask as much as £ 50 million (roughly € 57 million) to sell the player in the summer.
Go to comments