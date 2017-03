Chelsea and Liverpool are known to be in desperate need of a new centre-back and according to reports in England both Premier League giants have put a Dutch defender on top of their summer shopping list. The London Evening Standard reports that Southampton defenderis on top of both clubs’ summer shortlist. The 25-year-old defender has imposed himself as one of the most reliable centre-backs in England and both Antonio Conte and Jurgen Klopp are said to be considering a summer swoop for the Dutchman who joined the Saints for € 15 million in summer 2015.The Holland International has four goals inapart from six (one for suspension and five due to an injury).​Southampton, however, are going to ask as much as £ 50 million (roughly € 57 million) to sell the player in the summer.