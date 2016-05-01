FIFA agent Mario Giuffredi spoke to Radio CRC's microphones about his agent Mario Rui who is still looking for his best form after his transfer to Napoli. Speaking of the Partenopei club Giuffredi has launched a market missile specifically on the case of Ghoulam, whose contract expires next June. "Ghoulam is going through an awesome moment. Marcelo is one of the strongest outside backs. In my opinion he will not renew. He can count on one of the most powerful agents in the world (Jorge Mendes) and he may want to earn much more." Will it be a strategy to push a player in a certain direction or is there nothing behind the words of Giuffredi?

More than one club will be anxiously awaiting Ghoulam’s decision. During the summer it was suggested that he and Alex Sandro were Chelsea’s biggest targets on the left side of defense. Speaking of the Juve player, should he depart for a monster club, then perhaps the Bianconeri would turn to Ghoulam to follow Higuain’s footsteps to Turin. It’s not only Chelsea and Juve, though, as Liverpool were also keenly following the Napoli defender’s contract situation.