Chelsea and Man Utd given transfer boost as Roma identify potential replacement for star defenders
24 May at 17:15No secret that both Chelsea and Manchester United are interested in signing Roma stars Kostas Manolas and Antonio Rudiger. According to several reports in Italy one of them will leave the Olimpico in the summer and Inter are also reported to be monitoring the Germany and Greece International.
Inter are set to appoint Luciano Spalleti as their next coach and the Italian is reported to prefer Rudiger over Manolas.
Today’s edition of Il Messaggero (fcinter1908) reports Roma have already started their chase for a new centre-back given that the giallorossi are aware Manolas or Rudiger are set to leave the club.
The Rome-based paper reports Roma have set sights on Sao Paulo defender Rodrigo Caio. The former AC Milan target is also being linked with a move to Lazio as the biancazzurri are preparing for life after Stefan de Vrij who is not going to sign a contract extension with the Olimpico hierarchy. De Vrij’s Lazio deal expires in 2018.
